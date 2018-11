EUFundsMin Plumb: We've decided phasing in construction of three regional hospitals, with EU and national contribution

Minister of European Funds Rovana Plumb, declared on Tuesday that, at governmental level, it was decided to phase in the construction of the three regional hospitals, given the allocation from European funds from the current scheduling period, as well as the national allocation of 150 million euro.

"Regarding the regional hospitals, in order to avoid any sort of confusion - the Ministry of Health benefits from technical assistance from the European Investment Bank. This technical assistance provides both the technical documentation required for the construction and the endowment of the hospitals, as well as the actual way in which these hospitals should be built. The technical documentation, namely the feasibility studies, technical projects, execution project, design, mapping out services, amounts to 120 million euro for all three hospitals. (...) The construction and endowment costs for each hospital brings us to an average of 400 million euro per hospital. And then, given the financial allocation from European funds, on the current scheduling period, for the three regional hospitals, of 150 million euro EU contribution and 150 million euro Romania's contribution, we have decided to phase in the construction of these hospitals in the sense that from the current scheduling period we will pay the technical documentation, the entire preparation package for the construction of the hospitals, given the period of time that stretches somewhere to the half of 2020 with the preparation of these hospitals' construction, we have taken into account the phasing in for the next scheduling period as well, that is due to begin in 2021," Rovana Plumb explained, at Victoria Palace.According to the minister, the Government "does not rule out the construction of regional hospitals that are financed through the public-private partnership." "Why? Because this year we adopted the public-private partnership Law, and from the public budget, the public money, the state budget, from non-reimbursable European funds we can ensure this type of financing. Let us not forget that Romania has in its governing program of PSD [Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed.n.] a number of eight regional hospitals and one republican hospital," Rovana Plumb mentioned.