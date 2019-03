European Commissioner Cretu joins Pro Romania

European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu on Monday applied for membership of the Pro-Romania Party led by former Prime Minister Victor Ponta.

"I have decided, after almost 30 years of politics, to separate myself from the party alongside which I took the first steps, as I believe that the current leadership has departed from the real needs of the citizens and the European values. I am convinced that Pro Romania is the only option, the party that best reflects the values I believe in: solidarity, concern for citizens, competence, professionalism and a balanced economic vision. I am inviting you tomorrow, at 18:30, to the headquarters of Pro Romania where we will announce the entire line-up for the European Parliament," Cretu announced in a Facebook post, where she also uploaded her membership application.

Cretu will top the list of the Pro Romania candidates in the 2019 European elections, according to an announcement made earlier by Pro Romania's national leader Victor Ponta.