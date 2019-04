European Commissioner for climate action and energy Arias Canete, to visit Bucharest April 1-2

European Commissioner for climate action and energy Miguel Arias Canete is paying a visit to Bucharest on April 1 and 2, 2019.

According to the Representative Office of the European Commission in Romania, on Monday, the European official is set to participate in the meeting "Regional Cooperation Initiative in Energy Field in Central and South-Eastern Europe," and on Tuesday he will attend the Informal meeting of energy ministers, presided by Energy Minister Anton Anton."On April 1, the 6th meeting of the Central and South Eastern Europe Energy Connectivity (CESEC) will be hosted by Energy Minister Anton Anton. A fully integrated domestic energy market and enhanced regional cooperation are the main pillars of the Juncker Commission in what concerns the Energy Union. By bringing together ministers and high level representatives of EU member states and contracting parties of the Energy Community, the CESEC meeting will occasion two signing ceremonies for grants in energy provided under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF)," reads a press release of this institution.European Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete will deliver a speech in the opening of the session.CESEC regional cooperation was launched in 2015 under the auspices of the Juncker Commission and proved to be a success in improving supply safety in the region.At the meeting they will assess the progress made so far and discuss priorities for the future gas and electricity markets and for the development of renewable energy infrastructure and sources.On Tuesday, April 2, European Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete will participate in the first informal meeting of energy ministers, in the first session of which they will discuss the priorities of the future energy system in the EU, from the perspective of ensuring energy transition post 2020.Moreover, on the same occasion of the meeting of the Informal meeting of energy ministers there will also be held the first ministerial meeting on energy between the EU member states and the Eastern Partnership states, meant to strengthen regional cooperation in the energy field.