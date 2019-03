European Funds Minister Plumb opens list of PSD candidates to EP elections

Bucharest, March 25 /Agerpres/ - European Funds Minister Rovana Plumb opens the list of Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidates in the elections to the European Parliament, followed by journalist Carmen Avram and Vice President of the Senate Claudiu Manda, PSD Chairman Liviu Dragnea announced on Monday.

The list of PSD candidates in the elections to the European Parliament in May was validated in the meeting of the PSD's Executive Committee, which took place at the Palace of Parliament.

AGERPRES .