ExerciseEarthquake2018/ Following assessments, we shall see the legislative shortcomings, says PM Dancila

The simulation of an earthquake measuring plus 7.5 degrees on the Richter scale will allow the identification of possible legislative shortcomings, but will also represent an alarm signal for the population that has to be aware of necessary measures in case of a major earthquake, on Saturday said Prime minister Viorica Dancila, present at one of the spots where the national exercise "Earthquake 2018" at the Bucharest Police Academy unfolds.

Also attending the drill, the state secretary in the Home Affairs Ministry (MAI) physician Raed Arafat explained that the exercise that consists in the rescue of the victims caught under the rubble, is meant to identify aspects that must be improved or reorganised."A vulnerability is not immediately unearthed. We shall have assessors everywhere. Here is an assessor, too, who is scanning the website. After this, we shall have their reports that will be analysed. Each one will bring their own viewpoint that they believe it could be improved. We already have a NATO assessor. Other two will be here soon (...) and we'll have from the USA, too. On behalf of the European Commission are to arrive several assessors," Arafat added.According to the scenario of "Earthquake 2018", on Saturday at 8:37 in the eastern Vrancea area a major earthquake of over 7.5 degrees on the Richter scale occurred, the seismic wave targeting Sofia and Chisinau, via Bucharest - Alexandria and Iasi.The drill above-mentioned, says the MAI release, wishes to bring together all of the responsible leadership, coordination and response structures at local, regional and national level, in case of a major earthquake with multiple victims.