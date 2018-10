Family Referendum: Ioana Bran voted at the polling station at Romania's Consulate in Los Angeles

Minister of Youth and Sports Ioana Bran Sunday announced on Facebook that she voted because she is a responsible citizen, pointing out that "this vote was about clearly defining of the institution of marriage", Agerpres informs.

Ioana Bran voted at the polling station at Romania's Consulate in Los Angeles.

"I am far away from the country, but the important things are the same wherever we are. I have consequently voted today at Romania's consulate in Los Angeles. I said I voted #Yes because this is what I think is natural. I voted because I am a responsible citizen and I respect the effort of those who have gathered three million signatures for this referendum to take place. This vote is about clearly defining the institution of marriage, it should not divide us. For me, marriage is the freely consented union between a men and a woman," the minister wrote on Facebook.