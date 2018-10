FamilyReferendum: attendance: 3.78 % of the electors showed up to vote by 4 pm

As many as 3.78 % of the electors have showed up to the polling stations by 4 pm, according to the data centralized by the Central Election Office (BEC).

The total number of persons who showed up to vote by 4 pm was 692,002 , out of whom 433,760 in the urban area and 258,242 in the rural area.The referendum takes place on Saturday and Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm.