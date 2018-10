FamilyReferendum PNL’s Orban votes at referendum: I am a Chrstian and a family person

The National Liberal Party (PNL, the opposition, ed.n.) leader, Ludovic Orban, voted at gymnasium no.1 in Dobroesti because the referendum represents the institution of democracy, but also because he is a convinced Christian and family person, accordig to Agerpres.

"I have not missed a vote since 1990, I participated in all the elections and all the referendums that were organized. And I am participating in this referendum because we fought for the right to vote and because the right to vote is fundamental in determining the path of the nation. (...) ... First, the referendum is the institution of democracy through which every citizen can express himself/herself directly on the decisions that a society takes. The subject of the referendum today is an extremely important issue, because it has to do with how the basic cell of the society - the family is constituted," the PNL leader said on Sunday.Last but not least, Orban specified he decided to vote because he is a convinced Christian and a family person."At this referendum, I decided to participate in the voting process and vote because I am a Christian, I am a convinced family person, and I believe that we must maintain the family within the Christian faith and morality," Orban said.