FamilyReferendum/ Pro Democratia draws attention on multiple vote risk through 'electoral tourism'

"The statistics of the vote on the additional lists and the situations identified by the observers of the association show a worrying situation. The Pro Democratia Association expresses its concern towards the possibility of the multiple vote, through the means of "electoral tourism", to influence the outcome of the referendum that takes place October 6 through 7. Electoral tourism relies on the organized transportation of voters by people and organizations that are interested in other towns to vote and represented a frequent practice of electoral fraud in previous elections in Romania," according to a press release sent by Pro Democratia to AGERPRES, on Sunday.

An important clue for this, according to the source, is found in the statistics of voting presence published by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC)."Thus, if during the parliamentary election of 2016 (the closest marker for this analysis) 7,212,022 voters showed up, of which 346,620 on the additional lists, until today, at 13:00hrs there were 2,134,579 voters present, of which 239,736 voted on the additional lists. In terms of percentage, to a better turnout in 2016 (39.5 percent), on the additional lists there were 4.8 percent of the voters. This year's referendum, at a lower attending rate of voters until today, at 13:00hrs (11.67 percent), on the additional lists there were 11.23 percent of voters - a ratio that is three times larger!" Pro Democratia points out.According to the press release, signed by the president of Pro Democratia Ionut Tata, and the honorary president of the association Cristian Pirvulescu, even before publishing the first statistics concerning the additional lists, the observers of the association signaled situations in which the number of the votes on the additional lists surpassed even the number of votes from the permanent lists, since Saturday.

AGERPRES