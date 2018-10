FamilyReferendum / PSD's Dragnea: I believe it's time we decide what kind of society and country we want

The chairman of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, stated on Saturday that it is time for Romanians to decide by themselves what kind of society and country they want.

"I vot ed for what was requested by millions of Romanians, for what I believe that defines us as a society and as a nation. I believe it is important for Romanians to come to vote, because it would be good for us to decide what we want for our society and our nation. We all know that, for years, we are told by others how it's better to live, how we must act, others know best what's better for us. I believe it's the moment for us to decide what kind of society and country we wish to have and how to live in our country," stated Dragnea, upon exiting the polls.Liviu Dragnea cast his ballot at the Jean Monnet Highschool in Bucharest.Two of the members of the polling committee refused to shake hands with him. Asked what he makes of the incident, Dragnea said it was discourteous.