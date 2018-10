FamilyReferendum/Raluca Turcan: I voted out of respect for the citizens' initiative; the referendum - pointless

First Deputy Chair of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Deputy Raluca Turcan, on Saturday stated, upon exiting the voting station, that although she did go to vote she believed this "referendum was confiscated and it became pointless."

"I voted out of respect for the citizens' initiative and for the idea of consulting the population through referendum," Raluca Turcan said.The Liberal specified that the referendum was confiscated by "those who are part of this Government, who organised this referendum, while trying to cover up for the shortcomings facing Romania today, from the swine fever to the price increase and the drop in the purchasing power." "Not to mention the desperate attempts to escape justice. Unfortunately, because of this political behavior, this referendum was confiscated and it became pointless," Raluca Turcan added.