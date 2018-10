FamilyReferendum/ Turnout by 16:00hrs: 15.21pct of the electors

By 16:00hrs, as many as 15.21pct of the Romanian electors have cast their ballots at the referendum for the redefinition of the family, according to the data released by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).

The total number of the persons who showed up to the polling stations until 16:00hrs is 2,781,918, of whom the urban milieu counts for 1,426,989 voters, and the rural milieu for 1,354,929.