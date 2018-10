FamilyReferendum/Two police officers guarding a voting section, replaced for making electoral propaganda

"As a result of some online information posted on a social network, we are informing you of the following: On October 6, the General Directorate of Bucharest Police (DGPMB) conducted searches according to art. 385 of the Criminal Code, for preventing the exercise of electoral rights, namely art. 296 of the Criminal Code - abusive behavior of two police officers who were ensuring the security of a voting section in the area of District 5," according to the Press Office of the General Directorate of Bucharest Police (DGPMB).

According to the quoted source, searches began from an emergency call to 112 and afterwards, from a written complaint, formulated by a man who accused the police officers of making electoral propaganda and offending him.At the scene there were searches conducted by police officers belonging to Precinct 17."From the disposition of the leadership of the Bucharest Police Force, the two officers that were on duty at the voting section in question were withdrawn and replaced," the quoted source specifies.The complaint was forwarded to the Public Prosecutor's Office attached to the District 5 Court in order to dispose the legal measures.

AGERPRES