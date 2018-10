FamilyReferendum / UPDATE PM Dancila: Topic of family - important for us all; I voted for values I believe in

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated that she voted on Saturday, in the referendum to amend the Constitution, for the values she believes in.

"Consulting citizens is the essence of democracy. It is the civic duty of each of us to express ourselves in regards to the topics important to society. The topic of family is an important one for us all. I voted for the values in which I believe," said Dancila, after voting at the Jean Monnet Highschool in Bucharest.She added that this consultation of citizens represents an expression of democracy. "And I believe that each one of us has the duty to express ourselves one way or another," Dancila added.The head of the executive mentioned that she came to vote in the morning because she will travel to Focsani later for a public event.The Prime Minister also said that she had a discussion with the chairman of the Social Democrat Party (PSD, major, at rule), Liviu Dragnea, who confirmed that he will also turn out to vote on Saturday. "Yes, I spoke with chairman Liviu Dragnea and he will also come to vote, maybe a bit later," the Prime Minister said.Viorica Dancila came to the polls together with her husband Cristinel Dancila.