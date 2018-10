Film producer may apply to obtain state guaranteed funding

Film producers may apply as of Friday to obtain state-guaranteed funding for Romanian and foreign films made in our country, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has announced, stating that this state aid scheme benefits from an annual budget of 50 million euro.

"Another governmental program that has reached the stage of application is the one under which we support the cinema sector. As of tomorrow, film producers can apply to obtain state-guaranteed funding for Romanian and foreign productions made in our country. It is the most attractive state aid scheme in Europe for cinematography, which has an annual budget of 50 million euro," Dancila said at Victoria Palace on Thursday.According to the head of the Government, it is aimed at stimulating film production, encouraging the private initiative in the fields of creation, financing the production and distribution of Romanian films or made with Romanian participation."Through this instrument, we promote in the Centennial Year the national cultural identity by making cinematographic films and promoting the Romanian values in the world circuit. The state aid for each film will be between 100,000 and 10 million euro and this funding will cover up to 45pct of the eligible costs for the production of films made in Romania and promoting our country, up to 35pct respectively of the total eligible expenses for the development of film projects and film production in Romania," Dancila said.The Prime Minister stressed that the projects would be selected by "a commission made up of Romanian and foreign professionals"."Romania must be promoted and known in the world through its values, history and traditions," the prime minister said.The commission that will select the projects consists of Adrian Titieni, actor and Honorary President of UNATC, Dan Pita, director and screenwriter, Sterian Alexandru, film operator and doctor in cinematography, Stan McCoy, Motion Picture Association president, and Kevin Dillon, in Hollywood actor, according to documents posted on the website of the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis.