FinMin Teodorovici says Gov't maintains its view regarding economic growth it forecast

Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici stated on Thursday in respect to the forecast of the European Commission regarding a lower economic growth for Romania, that the Government maintains its standpoint and the economic growth will be at the foreseen level.

"Each year that is a continuous discussion and the the Monetary Fund, that was [here] yesterday, we carried out talks with the Monetary Fund, those with the European Commission, the Fiscal Council and I repeat, it's a view that we are taking into account, it's common sense and fair to take into account all these views, we, as the Government, further maintain the same standpoint that it will be an economic growth as we have forecast it," Teodorovici mentioned at the Palace of Parliament.

He added that history shows that Romania was right in this respect.

"The history shows that we were right over the years, the year-end close, the budget execution from year to year showed that what the Government foreseen was correct, whether we talked about European funds, deficit or inflation. Speaking about inflation, there is one more month until it will be confirmed, once again, that those who said that the inflation reaches 12 percent had no clue," the Finance Minister argued.

The European Commission revised downwards the forecast regarding Romania's economic growth in 2018, from 4.5 percent to 3.6 percent, while for 2019, the EC forecasts an advance of 3.8 percent against the 3.9 percent estimated in spring, according to the autumn forecast published on Thursday.

AGERPRES .