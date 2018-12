Firea, on Euro 2020: 'We established two viewing and fan zone locations'

The Mayor of Bucharest, Gabriela Firea said on Sunday after the Euro 2020 qualification groups' draw ceremony, that two viewing locations and fan zones were established in Bucharest, in the National Park and the Summer Theatre, both located in sector 2.

Gabriela Firea participated in Dublin, alongside Romanian Football Federation President Razvan Burleanu, and Florin Sari (manager of the Operational Working Group for the organization of the UEFA Euro 20 final tournament in Bucharest), in the draw of qualification groups of Euro 2020.

"I was very excited to attend the draw ceremony of the teams with which the national team of Romania will play. It was an honor to represent the Capital in this ceremony, and my presence here makes it even more determined to make sure that Bucharest will be ready to successfully meet the role to host Euro 2020. Recently, we have established two viewing and fan zone locations: the National Park and the Summer Theatre, both located in Sector 2. I wish success to the national team and I invite the supporters of Romania to show in 2019 , not only that they support their team but also that they know what it is like to be a welcoming host for those who will play here and for their fans," Firea said, according to a Bucharest City Hall release.

Following the draw, Romania is part of Group F and will play against Spain, Sweden, Norway, the Faroe Islands and Malta.

AGERPRES .