Flu death toll reaches 88 in Romania

The flu death toll has reached 88 in Romania, according to the National Centre for the Supervision and Control of Communicable Diseases with the National Institute of Public Health.

According to the quoted source, the last person who died because of the influenza virus had pre-existing medical conditions and hadn't been vaccinated against the flu.It was a 17-year old woman from Covasna county who was confirmed to have had type A influenza virus.

AGERPRES .