Former chief anti-graft prosecutor Kovesi wins second court case opened by Judicial Inspection

A five-judge panel of the Supreme Court of Justice on Monday denied a second disciplinary action opened against former head of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi by the Judicial Inspection, ruling that Kovesi did not commit an offence when not appearing after being summoned for testimony before a parliamentary committee inquiring into the 2009 presidential election.

The decision was taken unanimously, with the court's decision being final.This is the second court case that Kovesi wins against the Judicial Inspection, after the Supreme Court also on Monday ruled that she did not commit a disciplinary offence when appointing her adviser, judge Dana Titian to carry out an inspection at the DNA offices in Suceava and Iasi.