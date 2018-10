ForMin meets AmCham EU delegation to talk about EU's relation with Eastern Neighbourhood countries, Turkey

The Foreign Affairs Minister presented the priorities of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU and underscored the importance of strengthening the partnership between the European Union and the US, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs.

"The meeting occasioned an exchange of views on the trade relationship between the EU and the US, as well as on the importance of carrying out the international trade in a multilateral framework, based on free market principles. Both parties reconfirmed the importance of the transatlantic partnership in the security and defence area. The discussion was also aimed at the EU's relations with the states of the Eastern Neighborhood, the Western Balkans and Turkey," the MAE showed.The AmCham EU delegation express an interest for maintaining a constant dialogue between the business milieu, the EU representatives and those of the member states regarding the main European files.

Agerpres .