ForMin Melescanu meets Francophone African states' counterparts in New York, on "Climate change and security"

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu hosted in New York, on the sidelines of the general debates of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, a meeting with his counterparts from the Francophone African states, on which occasion they approached aspects of the way climate change affects the living conditions of the populations in the Saharan and sub-Saharan areas and creates risks in internal and regional security, informs a press release sent by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE).

On the occasion of Thursday's event, Minister Melescanu held a presentation of the Romanian delegation's priorities at the current session of the UN General Assembly, underscoring that the topic under debate is among these priorities.The excellent traditional relationship between Romania and the African Francophone states invited was also reconfirmed.On the same day, the head of the Romanian diplomacy had a series of meetings with his counterparts in the Republic of Cabo Verde, Qatar, Colombia and the Islamic Republic of Iran.The meeting between the Romanian minister and his counterpart of the Republic of Cabo Verde focused on the main topics on the bilateral agenda, as well as the cooperation between the two states within international organisations.At the same time, the talks between Teodor Melescanu and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasised the evaluation of the stage of the bilateral relations, as well as of the political-diplomatic agenda.At the meeting with Colombian Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo, the two ministers reconfirmed the mutual interest in developing the political dialogue and bilateral sectoral cooperation, in the context of the inauguration, in Bogota, on 7 August 2018, of a new Administration, led by President Ivan Duque Marquez.The meeting with Mohammad Javad Zarif, Foreign affairs Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, provided the opportunity to review the perspectives of the Romanian-Iranian bilateral relations and the analysis of the short-term objectives of the common agenda, both at political-diplomatic level, and from the perspective of economic cooperation.Last but not least, the head of the Romanian diplomacy met with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Thorbjorn Jagland, and they tackled topics regarding the cooperation between Romania and the Council of Europe, the Secretary General's priorities and the reform concerning the Organisation' future so as to answer the new challenges the Council of Europe is facing.