ForMin Melescanu meets Speaker of Assembly of Republic of North Macedonia Talat Xhaferi

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu met on Tuesday with Speaker of the Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia Talat Xhaferi, who is paying a visit to Romania at the invitation extended by the President of the Senate, in the context of the vote for the ratification of this country's accession protocol to NATO.

The Senate's vote on Wednesday will conclude the approval process of the ratification law of the Protocol in Romania's Parliament, after the unanimously vote of the Deputies' Chamber, on 27 February, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs.

Within the meeting, the two officials reviewed the bilateral relations and welcomed the boosting of the dialogue over the last period, including at parliamentary level, the quoted source mentions.

Minister Teodor Melescanu congratulated Parliament in Skopje for the "political maturity" by voting the Law amending the country's Constitution on 11 January 2019, and for the progresses accomplished over the past year, which contributed to the signing of the Republic of North Macedonia's accession protocol to NATO, on 6 February.

Melescanu reiterated Romania's support for the European journey of North Macedonia and conveyed support for the implementation of the necessary reforms agenda, that will allow for a decision to launch accession negotiations during the term of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council, in line with the EU Council conclusions of June 2018.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy also thanked for the recent ratification of the Bilateral Agreement regarding cooperation in the culture and education areas, in the Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia, which has the potential to contribute to the strengthening of the collaboration between the two states.