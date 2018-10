ForMin Melescanu: 'Romania's EU Council Presidency can become historic regarding negotiation with Western Balkan countries'

"If we are to succeed in boosting Serbia's negotiations with the EU during our Presidency, we are to consider it a successful one, when talking about the Western Balkans. We will consider it a historic presidency, if, during our presidency, we are to have a formal invitation toward Macedonia for the beginning of the accession negotiations. It's one of our main tasks, but I assure you all that we will put in all the efforts to achieve these two objectives during our presidency. This thing will show that we honored our commitments toward the region," Teodor Melescanu stated.

Within the International Conference called "Security challenges in the Balkans" organised in Timisoara by the Timisoara West University and New Strategy Center, the head of the Romanian diplomacy stated that no country managed by itself to face the challenges of security, hard-soft, migration, destructive influence, external actors, adding that a path towards progress must be drawn together."I believe that we can find in our society the instruments to fight the security challenges and, from this point of view, education plays a key-role in developing the culture of dialogue, and stimulating citizens to get involved in the civic live. (...) NATO's door is opened and I believe that there is no external pressure that can impede a nation to achieve its goals (...)," Melescanu stated.He also commended, among others, the developments and positive results registered by Serbia in the accession process to the EU, underscoring that the door towards a brighter future should be opened and "the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina is very encouraging.""It's being noted that the leaders of both parties expressed the determination to get involved, after years in which both sides awaited for a miracle solution from the other side. (...) We are confident that the regional stability will be consolidated and hope that there won't be created more problems than the number of issues solved. It remains to be seen if these lead to a final agreement," Melescanu stated.The Foreign Affairs Minister also pointed out the efforts of the current Austrian Presidency of the Council of the EU, which are "cornerstones towards an enlargement process in the region," assuring that Romania's presidency will continue this trend and put in all the efforts to record positive results."We hope that this time the EU's enlargement attempts will be successful. The enlargement of the EU is part of the future of the EU and Europe. It is up to us, because the EU has learned its lesson and the Western Balkans should act with determination towards an European destiny. I am confident when thinking about the moment when Romania will take over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, because we can write history together," the head of the Romanian diplomacy stated.He also mentioned that at the informal summit of EU leaders of May 2019 among the goals that Romania will try to shape up there is also an enhanced commitment related to the Western Balkans, leading to "an important step forward" in this regard.

AGERPRES