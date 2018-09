ForMin Melscanu welcomes American-Romanian Business Council delegation

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu on Wednesday welcomed the American-Romanian Business Council delegation (AMRO), paying a visit to Romania on the sixth annual mission on economy promotion, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs in a press release, according to Agerpres.

The AMRO delegation attended on Monday and Tuesday the Three Seas Initiative Summit and the Economic Forum organised on the sidelines of this event.The Romanian chief diplomat reiterated the commitment of the authorities in Bucharest for consolidating the economic dimension of the Romania - US strategic partnership. Minister Melescanu stressed the role of the Three Seas Initiative as "a framework to implement some concrete projects with benefits in the economic area." At the same time, he highlighted the significant role AMRO has held over the recent years in increasing the volume of bilateral trade exchanges and the investments of the company members in Romania, the release reads.Minister Melescanu reconfirmed the interest of the Romanian authorities in increasing the US investments in Romania, as well as in the projects promoting Romanian companies in the US."The AMRO delegation thanked the Romanian chief diplomat for the constant support granted to the Council's initiatives and in conducting the dialogue with the Romanian institutions in the central administration. The representatives of the US companies management voiced satisfaction with the investment projects carried out in Romania, as well as the interest in further contributing to enhancing the Romanian-US economic exchanges," MAE points out.