Fruit and vegetables imports worth 783.1 million euro in H1; exports, ten times lower

Romania imported fruit and vegetables worth 783.1 million euro in the first half of 2018, while the exports value was almost ten times lower, according to the data centralised by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Fruit and vegetables exports stood at only 78.6 million euro in H1 2018.Thus, Romania's deficit in the international trade with fruit and vegetables amounts to 704.5 million euro.Statistics show that fruit and vegetables imports advanced 4.8 percent in the period 1 January - 30 June 2018 compared to the similar period last year, while exports went up 9.6 percent compared to the first six months of 2017.In the first semester of 2018, FOB exports exceeded 33.977 billion euro, increasing 10 percent from the similar period last year, and CIF imports totalled about 40.282 billion euro (plus 9.7 percent).