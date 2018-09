Gabriela Talaba wins both trophies at Marbella (Spain)

Romanian tennis player Gabriela Talaba won both titles, in the singles and doubles events, of the futures tournament in Marbella (Spain), featuring prizes worth 15,000 US dollars.

In the single's final, Talaba (aged 23, WTA 628), forth seed, defeated 6-2, 6-2 the second seed, Bulgarian Aleksandrina Naidenova (aged 26, WTA 600).For Gabriela Talaba, this was the second, singles event futures title in her career, after the one grabbed in Bucharest last year.In the doubles event, Talaba and Claudia Hoste Ferrer (Spain), second seed, prevailed in the final, 6-2, 6-2, over Spanish paring made up of Ana Lantigua De la Nunez/Angeles Moreno Barranquero, third seed.