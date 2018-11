Gov't approves set up National Committee for Limiting Antimicrobial Resistance

The Government approved in the sitting on Friday the proposal of the Healthcare Ministry, a resolution which stipulates the set up of the National Committee for Limiting Antimicrobial Resistance, a structure which aims to draft and monitor the implementation activities of the national strategy regarding the cautious use of antibiotics, limiting the increase of microbial resistance to antibiotics of the population and animals, and preventing the spread of resistant microorganisms.

According to a release of the Healthcare Ministry (MS), the collaboration between the areas of human healthcare, veterinary and animal breeding will be carried out within this interministerial committee, that will be in charge of drafting and updating the national strategy, and the national action plan for combating resistance to antibiotics.

"The microbial resistance to antibiotics is a concern at the level of the European states and even worldwide. So far, in Romania, only a few steps were made towards the control of the microbial resistance. We must identify the causes that generate the anti-bio-resistance phenomenon and the obstacles that we must overcome through a national action plan destined to fight the phenomenon," Healthcare Minister Sorina Pintea stated, as quoted in the release.

The Committee will be coordinated by the Healthcare Ministry and it will be made up of: the Management Board, that will have the role to ensure the collaboration between the structures represented in the board, the Group of Experts, made up of 15 members, who will draft the recommendations of the Management Board, in view of the necessary measures in the intervention areas targeted by this structure.

The technical secretariat will be ensured by the Directorate General of Medical Assistance and Public Health within the Healthcare Ministry.

AGERPRES .