Gov't: Referendum on 6 and 7 October, from 7:00 to 21:00

The referendum for the redefinition of family will take place on 6 and 7 October, from 7:00 to 21:00, says the gov't's spokesman Nelu Barbu, after an extraordinary sitting of the Romanian Executive on Tuesday.

The question the citizens will have to answer, with Yes or No, is "Do you agree with the Law for the revision of Romania's Constitution in the form adopted by Parliament?"The spokesman added that the gov't allocated 163.712 million lei for the organisation of the referendum.