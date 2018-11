Historian Mirela Popa-Andrei: AGERPRES documentary "Greater Union - Romania, 100 years on", an event film

Historian Mirela Popa-Andrei believes that the AGERPRES documentary "Greater Union - Romania, 100 years on" is an event film, on the Greater Union of 1 December 1918, and also a longer piece of the Romanian people's history.

"It is, I may say, an event film. (...) It is an exceptional documentary film and I hope that in its end you'll prove me right. It is a documentary film the core topic of which, as its title says, is the Greater Union, and yet the film does not stop to this historical moment of the Greater Union. The film also features moments of the actions, documents previous to the Greater Union. (...) We could say that the film is about the Romanian people's history over a longer period of time, of at least a century," on Thursday said Mirela Popa-Andrei, scientific researcher with the George Baritiu History Institute of Cluj-Napoca, on the documentary's screening.The AGERPRES documentary "Greater Union - Romania, 100 years on" was screened on Thursday at the Victoria theatre of Cluj-Napoca, within the event "Historia magistra vitae" organised by the Cluj County Department for Sport and Youth.The documentary "Greater Union - Romania, 100 years on" is an invitation to an emotional, captivating voyage, lived and not only told by people for whom Romania means also a collection of important historical moments in the birth of this state."Technically, AGERPRES walked in the shoes of those who fathered the Union: in Bessarabia, in Northern Bucovina and Transylvania, and the successors of those who acted for the country's reunification open the backstage of the most important historical moment. Through the voices of the narrators, we discover that we are a borderless nation. Romania, 100 years on brings with it a history that is continuing to be written," a release by the said department reads.