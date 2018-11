Hungary's ForMin Szijjarto says Hungary won't endorse in EP any kind of attacks on Romania

Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto gave assurances that his country will not endorse in the European Parliament any kind of attacks on Romania.

The Hungarian official stated that Romania is seen by Hungary as a strategic partner and its goal is to build of a strategic relation and friendship between the two countries, because it's obvious that both states are confronted with similar challenges. He went on saying that both countries are put under pressure by foreign attacks, thus Hungary will not endorse in the European Parliament any kind of attack on Romania. After meeting Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Liviu Dragnea, at the Palace of Parliament, the Hungarian Minister expressed the wish for a tight cooperation in terms of energy, with Hungary counting on the opportunity to buy gas forom Romania after the start of exploitation of the Neptun gas field, as well as on the strong cooperation in terms of infrastructure at the border crossing points.

When asked how he sees the amendment to the Justice Laws made by the Romanian politicians, which was criticised by the European Commission, Peter Szijjarto mentioned that it's the Romanian MPs' right to legislate in their country.

He brought to mind that there were many complaints with the European Parliament and the European Commission regarding the situation of the rule of law in Hungary, very similar to Romania's case.

AGERPRES .