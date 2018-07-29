Hungary's Orban at Baile Tusnad: The EU has a primitive policy towards Russia
Postat la: 29.07.2018 - 00:15 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday at the Baile Tusnad Summer University, the central Romanian county of Harghita that, in his opinion, the European Union is pursuing a "primitive" policy towards Russia.
"My point is that the EU is conducting a primitive policy toward Russia, if I may say so, by claiming that Russia is a danger, because there are indeed member states in the EU who may rightfully feel threatened by Russia. We are talking about the Baltic countries, about Poland their history and geographical proximity confirm that - but most countries in the EU do not feel this threat: neither do the Slovaks, nor the Czechs, and there is no reason for us to believe that Russia would be a treat to us. It is very clear that the Baltic states, Poland and other countries would benefit from additional NATO and EU security guarantees to feel safe, but the remaining countries should benefit from developing relations with Russia. So instead of this primitive policy towards Russia, we should have a much more specialised policy, much better defined policy with Russia," Orban said according to the official translation.
In his opinion, it must be understood that Russia will continue to create buffer zones around it, this being the context in which Russian-American relations should be analysed.
"We will have to see what happens to the Russian-American relations, what the Americans do with these relations. We have to understand very clearly that Russia sees itself as a country that is not safe unless there are buffer zones around it. So, Russia will continue to create these buffer zones around the country. It is what happened to Ukraine, but the Ukrainians have clearly said that they do not want to be part of this buffer zone, they want to get closer to the EU and NATO and they want to build a modern Ukraine, I do not believe that Ukrainians' aspiration to be part of the EU or NATO is grounded in reality. It is very clear that the goal of the Russians is to restore the old status quo and to keep its influence in Ukraine. Given the context, we need to analyse a little the Russian-American relations," said Orban.
The Hungarian prime minister also mentioned the US and China, arguing that the United States would want to change the rules of international games in order not to give in to China.
"Processes and time are on the side of the Chinese people; Americans are obviously not going to stop, and they will continue their attempts, it is clear that they want to change the rules of international games in order not to give in to China. No one is able to tell whether the Americans manage to do that without an armed conflict, but it is clear that this intention exists, this will not to give up this fight with China. They want to eliminate the trade surplus favouring the EU against the US. That is what it's all about when looking at the battles between the US and the EU, over, for example, customs agreements or customs tariffs that the US wants to impose," Orban explained, according to the official translation.
He added that Europe's security also depends on stability in Turkey and Israel: "Our security here also depends on stability in Turkey and in Israel. If Turkey, for example, continues to be a stable country, then the migratory wave can be stopped (...) It is our interest that there is stability in the countries there to control the migration phenomenon, and that also applies to Israel. If stability is lost there, then there will be a huge threat from the Muslims of the region, so we are interested in having political stability and political leaders with a clear vision of these issues in the countries mentioned."
Orban once again advocated for the establishment of an EU armed forces, an idea that he put forth in previous years.
"It is very clear that, given the context, it is impossible for us to continue with our lives as we have done so far. We need stability, we need security. It is very good that we have NATO here, that we have support (...) but we can no longer continue this way. We need our own EU military force in addition to NATO. It is very good that we have NATO but the EU should develop its own armed forces. We have the funds, we have a political will to get that so the EU may have its own army," said Orban.
As in previous years, the Hungarian prime minister delivered a joint presentation with MEP Tokes Laszlo on the last day of the Baile Tusnad Summer University.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Haltere: Luciana Condurache, tripla medaliata cu aur la Europenele Under-15
Sportiva română Luciana Concurache (CSM Arad) a cucerit trei medalii de aur la cat. +75 kg, sâmbătă, la secţiunea Under-15 a Campionatelor Europene de haltere de la San Donato Milanese (Italia). Condurache s-a impus cu 77 kg la stilul smuls, cu 93 kg la aruncat şi cu 170 kg la total. La Under- ...
-
Abia eliberat din pușcarie condiționat, cu pretinse mari probleme de sanatate și psihice, Borcea face vacanțe de lux in Insula Capri
Cristian Borcea și Valentina Pelinel petrec în Capri în aceste zile, după cum reiese din pozele postate în mediul online de un apropiat la cuplului, omul de afaceri Nicușor Stan. Borcea a fost eliberat la începutul lunii iulie, după ce a ispășit pedeapsa în dosarul "Transferurilor".Fost șef al SPP, ...
-
Spania cere o solutie europeana, dupa ce a primit 1200 de migranti in doua zile
Ministrul de externe al Spaniei, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, a cerut sâmbătă o soluţie europeană la problema imigraţiei, după ce garda de coastă spaniolă a salvat de pe mare peste 1200 de migranţi în ultimele două zile, informează AFP. /* (c)AdOcean 2003-2017, Som ...
-
Donald Trump e vinovat. E vinovat ca nu e prost
Mai sustinut ca niciodata, corul bocitoarelor de la Bucuresti si-a inaltat spre vazduh cugetarile copiate de prin site-urile care "dau bine", informandu-ne asupra iminentei prabusiri a lumii in haosul unui razboi comercial global, declansat de catre necontrolatul presedinte al statelor Unite, Donald ...
-
Spre deosebire de generatia millennials de mai peste tot, tinerii din Norvegia o duc foarte bine
Tinerii din lumea occidentala sunt pe cale sa devina prima generatie din istorie mai saraca decat cea predecesoare. Achitarea creditelor studentesti si costurile exorbitante ale locuintelor se afla printre cele mai comune preocupari ale celor nascuti intre 1980 si 2000 in SUA, in Marea Britanie si i ...
-
Fotbal - Liga I: Poli Iasi - Astra Giurgiu 1-1
Politehnica Iaşi a terminat la egalitate cu Astra Giurgiu, scor 1-1, sâmbătă seara, pe teren propriu, într-un meci din etapa a doua a Ligii I de fotbal. Gazdele au deschis scorul prin Cosmin Frăsinescu (50), după o lovitură liberă executată de Andrei Cristea, iar Astra e egalat prin albanezul Azd ...
-
Presedintele Trump declara starea de urgenta in California, din cauza incendiilor
Preşedintele american Donald Trump a declarat sâmbătă starea de urgenţă în statul California, afectat din 23 iulie de incendii de pădure, informează EFE. Trump a ordonat guvernului federal să acorde asistenţă suplimentară regiunii afectate, de unde autorităţile au fost obligate să evacueze circa ...
-
Razboaiele contra Parlamentului: Klaus Iohannis il depașește pe Traian Basescu/ANALIZA
Primul președinte care a început un război împotriva Parlamentului României a fost Traian Băsescu. Încă din primul său mandat. El a atacat, pentru a le slăbi, toate instituțiile fundamentale și nefundamentale ale statului, dar cu precădere Parlamentul, pe care a încercat din răsputeri să-l demonizez ...
-
FCSB - Dinamo // Realitatea.net ofera imagini in premiera din derby-ul Steaua - Dinamo
FCSB - Dinamo // Înaintea meciului dintre FCSB şi Dinamo, programat diseară, pe Arena Naţională, site-ul realitatea.net scoate la lumină imagini în premieră din istoria eternului derby, scanate de pe negativele originale. Citește mai departe...
-
ULTIMA ORA - Donald Trump a declarat starea de URGENȚA in cel mai important stat american
Preşedintele american Donald Trump a declarat sâmbătă starea de urgenţă în statul California, afectat din 23 iulie de incendii de pădure, informează EFE. Citește și: Clotilde Armand publică LISTA beizadelelor: copiii liderilor PSD, angajați pe bani grei la statTrump a ordonat guvernului federal să ...
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Rezultate titularizare 2018. Note pe judete! Lista cadrelor didactice pe titularizare.edu.ro
- 2.Rezultatele FINALE la admiterea 2018 la UMF Iasi. Vezi care au fost primele si ultimele medii de intrare
- 3.Acuzații EXPLOZIVE in scandalul Cambridge Analytica: Datele a milioane de utilizatori, accesate din Rusia
- 4.Rezultate Admitere ASE 2018. Listele cu elevii admisi la buget si taxa, in asteptare si respinsi
- 5.Admitere liceu 2018. Cand are loc repartizarea computerizata
- 6.Mesaje, urari si felicitari de Sfantul Ilie: La multi de Sf. Ilie!
- 7.Cum poti lua o boala cu transmitere sexuala fara sa faci sex
- 8.Horoscop saptamanal 30 iulie – 5 august 2018. Capricornii au șansa de a-și imbunatați situația financiara
- 9.Rezultate BAC 2018 Bistrita Nasaud. Notele, pe bacalaureat.edu.ro
- 10.Vineri, Sfantul Ilie, cel care aduce ploaia si trasneste dracii. Ce se face și ce NU se face la praznicul sarbatorii
- 1.Donald Trump iși trimite secretarul de stat in Coreea de Nord: Planul SUA pentru dictatura de la Phenian
- 2.ATAC ARMAT in Statele Unite: Cinci morti, dupa ce un barbat a deschis focul in redactia cotidianului Capital-Gazette din Annapolis | VIDEO
- 3.Pr. Iulian Zisu. Sfintii Apostoli Petru si Pavel: Sarbatorim doi apostoli si invatatori ai lumii desprinsi sau alesi din lumi diferite
- 4.SUA: Directorul FBI si numarul doi din Departamentul Justitiei apara ancheta rusa
- 5.Judetul Constanta. Accident rutier grav. Autocar cu 60 de pasageri rasturnat. S-a activat Planul Rosu de interventie
- 6.Andrei Plesu, despre criza politica din Romania: 'Singura solutie la care visez este… PSD-ul!'
- 7.Judetul Constanta. Accident rutier grav. Un autocar bulgaresc cu copii rasturnat. S-a activat Planul Rosu de interventie (galerie foto+video)
- 8.DECIZIE CONTROVERSATA a Comisiei Iordache: ' Fostul sot este membru de familie in Codul penal'
- 9.Asta da trasnaie! O juna politista din anturajul sefilor IPJ Iasi, prinsa la furat! Sexy-politista a fost filmata in direct! FOTO
- 10.Cine isi bate joc de ieseni? Un golan cu dosare penale, sef pe structurile de protectie din Iasi. Politistii il tin in brate ca pe un prunc?
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu