Industry turnover up 20.7pct in January 2018, with processing industry most performing (INS)

The turnover in industry grew in January 2018 in nominal terms by 20.7pct, as compared to January 2017, the data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) inform.

The most significant increase was reported by the processing industry (+21.9pct), while the extractive industry had a 6.7pct rebound.Turnover increases by main industrial groups, in January, were recorded in the following sectors: the capital goods industry (+23.9pct), the intermediary goods industry (+23.2pct), the energy industry (+19.8pct), the durable goods industry (+14.1pct) and the current goods industry (+13.2pct).As compared to December 2017, say the INS data, the value of the overall industry turnover (domestic and external market) went up by 2pct in January 2018, as a result of a 3pct leap recorded by the processing industry. The extractive industry on the other side dropped by 17.2pct.The statistical data also show that increases by large industrial groups were recorded, January 2018 vs December 2017, in: the intermediary goods industry (+8.3pct), the capital goods industry (+7.3pct) and the durable goods industry (+5.2pct). At the opposite side stood the energy industry and the current goods industry, with business' dips of 9.7pct and 8.6pct, respectively.

AGERPRES.