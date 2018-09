InMin Dan: PSD's CEx, only statutory structure that can ask me to leave my mandate

Minister of Interior Carmen Dan declared on Tuesday evening that she will continue her mandate as a minister and the only structure that could request her to give up this position would be the Executive Committee (CEx) of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

Carmen Dan said that in the event in which the Executive Committee of PSD would request it, she would give up "without a second thought" to the position of Minister of Interior."I say that everyone has their own responsibility. I believe that I assumed this responsibility and it is my job to go all the way. As long as I know that I did nothing wrong, as long as I know perfectly well the limits of the mandate, I think that it's a debt of honor to continue what I have started. After all, the Interior minister was placed with the vote of my colleagues of the Executive Committee. The way I see it, the only statutory structure that could ask me to leave my mandate as minister and believe me that I would do this without a second thought, should there be such a situation," Minister Carmen Dan said at private TV broadcaster RTV.Asked if she was pressured into "giving up", Carmen Dan denied."No, nobody put any pressure on me to give up in this story, apart from the request made by the mayor during CEx, there was no other request, nothing, I am not aware of any other point of view expressed by another colleague of mine from PSD in this sense," the Ministry of Interior said.Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea on September 1 requested during the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party in Neptun, the removal from office of Carmen Dan, as a result of the events that took place on August 10 in Bucharest.