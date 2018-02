INSP: Flu death toll reaches 45 in Romania, year to date

The latest flu death toll in Romania reached 45 on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Supervision and Control of Communicable Diseases with the National Public Health Institute (INSP).

The last five flu casualties, five women of 78, 61, 57, 73 and 74, two of whom from Caras-Severin, two from Suceava and one from Satu Mare counties, had preexisting conditions and none had been immunised against flu.

AGERPRES .