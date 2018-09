IntMin Dan on gendarmes' intervention on 10 August: Around 20:00hrs, the Capital Prefect expressed her consent

Interior Minister Carmen Dan reiterated on Tuesday at the Senate's Defence Committee that Bucharest Prefect Speranta Cliseru expressed her consent regarding the gendarmes' intervention in the Victoriei Square during the protest of 10 August, around 20:00hrs, mentioning that Law No.60 doesn't stipulates whether or not the consent should be written or verbal.

"I think you should ask her to tell you more aspects because I haven't been neither at the Government command centre, nor in the square. I only said one thing when I evoked the moments of the intervention, namely I said that around 20:00hrs, the Capital Prefect expressed her consent. (...) Law No.60 talks about this, about expressing the consent. Law No.60 says that the Prefect grants the consent," Dan stated.In respect to the moment when the gendarmes' forced intervention took place in the square, the Interior Minister stated that they acted having a double legal coverage."I repeat what I stated and what I can say, without interfering in any way with the criminal investigation - the Gendarmerie's intervention had double legal coverage. The intervention started when the commander of the action considered it is time to begin, taking into account all the circumstances at that moment. (...) Then we have subsequent administrative papers, minister orders regulating the way it's drafted the intervention order and, certainly, the provisions invoked also by the Prosecutor's Office, which derives from Law No.550 for the organization and functioning of the Gendarmerie. So from the intervention point of view, it was covered by the two paragraphs of article 19," the Minister said.Carmen Dan was heard again on Tuesday by the Senate's Defence Committee in relation to the events which occurred on 10 August in the Victoriei Square.