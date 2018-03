IntMin Dan welcomes European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides

European Commissioner Christos Stylianides, in charge of Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management is paying a visit to Romania on Thursday and will have meetings with Internal Affairs Minister Carmen Dan and Secretary of State Raed Arafat.

"After the meeting, the Commissioner in charge of Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management will attend a presentation of the equipment and technology procured with European funding by the structures belonging to the Emergency Situations Department within MAI," a press release of the Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI) sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday informs.European Commissioner Christos Stylianides and the Romanian Interior Minister will hold joint press statements on Thursday, starting 9:00 hrs, at the seat of MAI.