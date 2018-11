InvestEU and Structural Reform Support Programmes, priority on agenda of Romania's Presidency of EU Council

The InvestEU Programme and the Structural Reform Support Programme represent a priority on the agenda of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union Romania will ensure in the first semester of 2019, Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici announced at a meeting with Caroline Nagtegaal, the European Parliament's rapporteur for the Structural Reform Support Programme.

According to a press release of the Finance Ministry sent to AGERPRES, the Finance minister met on Tuesday in Brussels, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN), with several officials of the European Parliament. Talks revolved around Romania's priorities at the Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the future of the EU Multiannual Financial Framework."During the meeting with Caroline Nagtegaal, the European Parliament's rapporteur for the Structural Reform Support Programme, the Romanian Finance minister talked about ensuring equal treatment between member states. As regards the proposals for deepening the Economic and Monetary Union within the next Multiannual Financial Framework, Eugen Teodorovici underscored that the InvestEU programme and Structural Reform Support Programme are a priority on the agenda of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union Romania will ensure in the first semester of 2019. In context, the Romanian minister reiterated the support for the Convergence Facility that would help the non-euro states in the process of accession to the euro zone, on condition that this instrument does not generate additional barriers in the process of accession to the euro," the cited release specifies.Minister Teodorovici and Jean Arthuis, the Chair of the Committee on Budgets talked about Romania's objective of ensuring a swift advancement of the negotiations regarding the future Multiannual Financial Framework, in cooperation with the European Parliament. Minister Teodorovici also highlighted Romania's intention to facilitate the adoption of the guidelines on the EU budget for 2020 at the ECOFIN meeting in February 2019.At the meeting with Roberto Gualtieri, the Chair of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament, the Romanian Finance minister emphasised Romania's objective of contributing to the swift advancement of the file concerning the Multiannual Financial Framework, but also the promotion of a package regarding the Economic and Monetary Union and the Banking Union that should concurrently take into account the interests of the euro and non-euro states.