Iohannis, at UN: Duty to better explain current challenges for peace

President Iohannis stated on Wednesday that the world leaders have the duty to better explain the current challenges for peace and propose clear solutions to them, stressing that Romania is acting in that regard in its region.

"We have the duty to explain which are the current challenges for our society's peace, justice and sustainability and talk more about the role played by the UN in tackling them. It is necessary to explain that we are dealing with serious threats to security, that terrorism must receive a coordinated response globally, that mass destruction weapon proliferation and their delivery means remain existential threats to global security. Highlighting them is necessary but not enough. We must tackle them by proposing clear solutions. Romania is acting in that regard in its region. There still are unresolved conflicts in the extended area of the Black Sea which represent serious threats to the region and to international security," Iohannis affirmed at the general debates of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.