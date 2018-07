Iohannis: Aviation Day - moment of gratitude for those who serve Romanian Wings

The celebration of Romanian Aviation Day and of the Air Forces has, in this year of the Centennial, an added symbolic charge, being the most appropriate opportunity to express gratitude and cherish for all those who during the course of history, served the Romanian Wings with dedication and abnegation, declared on Friday, president Klaus Iohannis.

"Celebrating Romanian Aviation Day and Air Forces, under the patronage of Great Prophet Elijah of Tishbe has, in this year of the Centennial, an added symbolic charge. It is the most appropriate opportunity to express the cherish and gratitude to all those who in the course of history, served the Romanian Wings with dedication and abnegation," said the president, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.He specified that the Romanian Air Forces permanently evolved in the last 125 years."Their contribution to the success of our Military was major, whether we refer to the two World Wars, or their actions in operation theaters, under the aegis of NATO, UN, OSCE and EU, after the end of the Cold War," said Iohannis.According to him, the modernization of the Romanian Air Forces is an essential process that saw important results in the last period, in concordance with NATO's decisions."This demarche must be continued because it serves a significant component of consolidating the defence posture of our country," the president added.He thanked to all those who activate within the Civil and Military Aviation and who successfully contributed, through their altruism and professionalism, to protecting the air space, search and rescue missions - evacuations and other emergency interventions."Today we also honor all the scientists who, through ingenuity and creative spirit, placed the Romanian airspace in the vanguard of European and World thinking and practice of building flying machines. (...) I encourage all those who transformed the flight and the defence of Romania's airspace in a true profession of faith to continue their training in order to fulfill their tasks to the highest standards. Happy anniversary to all Romanian aviators and members of the Romanian Air Forces!" was president Iohannis's message for the Aviation Day.