Iohannis: I support DNA's activity and that of its leadership

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that he further backs the National Anti-corruption Directorate's activity and that of its head, Laura-Codruta Kovesi.

"I stated this last evening as well. Yes, I support her. I support Mrs. Kovesi and I support the DNA's activity. I have repeatedly voiced my conviction that the DNA is doing a good job and DNA's leadership is doing a good job and what I heard last night by no means changes my opinion," the head of state said before the meeting of the European Council in Brussels.Asked whether he has had a discussion with the Justice minister on the topic of Laura-Codruta Kovesi's removal from office before making this proposal, the head of state replied that he has not had such a discussion.He mentioned however that he has had another discussion with the Justice minister."We did have a discussion, but it didn't seem fair to ask, nor did he consider it necessary to inform me. We had a rather principled talk, without discussing this aspect beforehand," the head of state said.President Iohannis indicated that not even after the minister made the respective proposal did he have a talk with the latter.The head of state underscored that he would use all the constitutional prerogatives to defend the Justice's independence. Asked how close he is of the idea of a referendum on the topic of Justice, the head of state replied: "This is a discussion that can be carried out, but not today in Brussels."

AGERPRES .