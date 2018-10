Iohannis: ‘I will support the interests of Romanian education, both internally and at the European Council’

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that he will be a supporter of the interests of the Romanian education community both domestically and at the European Council.

"I will support, both internally and at the European Council, the interests of Romanian education. But obviously, the voice of the university system needs to be heard to promote these interests more clearly", Iohannis told a bicentennial ceremony of the Bucharest University of Polytechnics.He added that universities have the ability to transform the city and the region they are in."In recent times, we have seen how economic growth has been overwhelmingly concentrated in major academic hubs that managed to attract investment, often in high technology areas. Universities have the capacity to transform the city and the region they are in. This role may be the basis for a diversification of the mission of universities, which can take up training specialists as a priority", said Iohannis.

AGERPRES