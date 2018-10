Iohannis, in European Parliament: I strongly plead for unity, cohesion, solidarity in efforts to consolidate European project

President Klaus Iohannis pleaded on Tuesday, in the plenary session of the European Parliament, for the strengthening of the European project.

"We are going through a new chapter in the development and consolidation of the European project in which we need to develop a new vision on the future of the Union. From this perspective, I strongly plead for unity, cohesion and solidarity and for the common European path in the efforts to consolidate the European project the key to our efforts must remain the unity. For Romania, this principle is the very essence of the European project that has given it the capacity to cope with the multiple challenges the Union has faced up to now," the head of state said in his speech in the plenary session of the European Parliament, in the debate on the future of Europe.