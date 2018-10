Iohannis tells AmCham EU transatlantic trade dialogue must continue in a constructive way

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis welcomed a delegation of the American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union (AmCham EU) at Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Thursday to discuss the relationship between Romania and the United States, the EU-US transatlantic partnership, and Romania's presidency of the EU Council.

The Presidential Administration reports that also tackled at the meeting with the AmCham EU reps was UK's withdrawal from the EU, as well as issues related to the economic and business environment.

Iohannis presented the latest developments in the preparations for and the priorities of the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2019, pointing out that during its term of office Romania will act as a facilitator of consensus among the EU member states and the European institutions with the intention to help advance the important files it will manage over this period.

At the same time, Iohannis stressed that the Romanian presidency of the Council of the EU aims to achieve concrete results for European citizens in order to contribute to the shaping of a stronger, more democratic union that is also closer to its citizens.

He mentioned that Romania will deal with UK's withdrawal with the utmost attention, as it will prioritise completing the Brexit negotiations and reaching a withdrawal agreement while also maintaining the closest cooperation possible after Brexit.

According to the president, the strategic partnership between the European Union and the United States is indispensable to the security and prosperity of both sides of the Atlantic, and within this relationship the commercial and investment components play a very important role.

According to the Presidential Administration, Iohannis mentioned that the transatlantic trade dialogue should continue in a constructive so that it may offer opportunities to sides, emphasising that Romania is a strong supporter of promoting free and fair trade globally.

Another subject addressed was the Romania-US economic relationship, which Iohannis called the "essential component" of the bilateral strategic partnership. The president stressed that there is potential but also a major interest in expanding and strengthening the economic ties between the two countries.

He also highlighted Romania's special interest in promoting the digital economy and society, supporting entrepreneurship, as well as developing the top economic sectors in the European economy.

The AmCham EU representatives voiced hope that substantive developments will be achieved in the main files that Romania will manage while holding the presidency of the Council of the EU, offering their support in this regard.

The representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union stated themselves in favour of the trade relations between Romania and the US being intensified, and in the US and the UE overcoming the challenges in their trade relations.

AmCham EU is an organisation representing the interests of over 150 American companies in Europe.

AGERPRES .