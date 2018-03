Iohannis: There is deliberate confusion about statutes of prosecutors, an attempt to weaken their independence

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that discussing the statutes of prosecutors has become a "habit" in Romania, in which case he claims there is "deliberate" confusion in an attempt to weaken the independence of prosecutors.

"It has become a habit in Romania to intensely discuss the statutes of prosecutors; it is frequently pointed to the article in the Constitution that says the activity of prosecutors is carried out under the authority of the minister of justice. Let me be very clear: the words in the Constitution read under the authority of the minister of justice, and in no way subordinated to the minister. There is a deliberate confusion about that. It is just an attempt to weaken the independence of prosecutors," Iohannis said at the activity report meeting of the Public Prosecution Service.