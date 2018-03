Iohannis underscores importance of transmitting consistent, strong message from EU states in solidarity with United Kingdom

President Klaus Iohannis received Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius at the Cotroceni Palace on Monday, a context in which he underscored the importance of transmitting a consistent and strong message expressed through the action in solidarity with the United Kingdom, at the right time, from the member states of the European Union, informs a press release for AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, the talks with the Lithuanian minister referred to strengthening the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the regional, European and security agenda.The release shows that President Klaus Iohannis highlighted the very good relationship between the two states and the appreciation for the constant and open dialogue with his Lithuanian counterpart, Dalia Grybauskaite, recalling the results of his visit to Vilnius in June 2016.Also, President Iohannis and the foreign minister of the Republic of Lithuania expressed a strong desire to consolidate political dialogue and the development of economic links between the two countries, including the need to stimulate cooperation in the field of new technologies. The two officials also evoked the common positions and interests of Romania and Lithuania within the European Union, including the approaches to the future Multiannual Financial Framework and Brexit.During the meeting, the two high officials recalled the importance of increased coordination in terms of the Eastern Partnership and the Eastern Neighborhood of the EU, based on the similarities of the two countries' positions. In this context, they discussed the situation in the Republic of Moldova and the Ukraine, and voiced support for the continuation of the reform process in European spirit.Among the topics discussed were the common goals of the two countries in the preparation of the NATO summit in July, among which were the allied presence on the Eastern Flank.President Klaus Iohannis and Minister Linas Linkevicius also discussed EU and NATO relations with Russia, including in the context of measures taken at European level, to which both Romania and Lithuania rallied in response to the attack with a neurotoxic agent in Salisbury."The President of Romania has emphasized, in this context, the importance of transmitting a consistent and strong message, expressed through an action in solidarity with the United Kingdom at the right time, on the part of the European Union states," the press release said.The Lithuanian official paid an official visit to Romania.