Israeli Embassy staff early vote in Israeli parliamentary election

The staff of the Israeli Embassy in Bucharest on Thursday cast ballots for the April 9 parliamentary election in Israel, with ambassador David Saranga mentioning that the first time he voted abroad was in Romania in 1999.

"We, here abroad, all Israel's missions in the world are voting today, because the vote must reach Israel before the elections, so that on April 9, after the day the elections end, everyone will know what happened, who won; the fact that we are voting today shows that we, diplomats from all over the world, are part of this democracy of Israel," Saranga told AGERPRES.

In total, 26 people registered to vote at the Embassy of Israel.

He added that his people are very interested in what is happening on the political stages.

"Israelis are very interested in the election, I think we are one of the most political nations, and every person in Israel has an opinion about what's going on, so the Israelis are going to the polls in a huge turnout," he said.

He also mentioned that he had voted abroad for the first time 20 years ago when he was a deputy chief of mission.

"The first time I voted abroad was here in Bucharest in 1999, when I was Israel's deputy chief of mission in Bucharest in May 1999. That was the first time. (...) the last time I voted abroad was in 2009 in New York," said Saranga.