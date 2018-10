Italian official on migrants issue: 'Macron should check his conscience before attacking neihgbouring countries'

The statement came in the context in which France and Italy have had a long dispute on how to manage migration.

"Italy observes the rules, others don't. And I refer now to both the laws regarding the balance and migration. I spent my entire summer being attacked and insulted, just to discover that, for months, the French are discharging migrants in Italian forests at nighttime," said Salvini.According to him, the recent information showed that among the migrants in questions there were also minors."So, Macron should check his conscience first and, before attacking the neighbouring countries, he should prove that he is good, generous and solidary," said the Italian official.Salvini also added that the landing of migrants from the Mediterranean Sea dropped from 110,000 down to 20,000 persons, which means "90,000 persons less who risked their lives and a safer Europe."

AGERPRES