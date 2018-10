Italy's IntMin Salvini says EU cannot intervene to block choices of some Parliaments, Governments

Prior to the conference, he met with Romania's Interior Minister Carmen Dan, whom he talked to about "the necessity to work together in terms of defending external borders of illegal migration."

"I assured her of our friendship and closeness to the Romanian community of Italy, which is the most present of the foreign communities. The mistakes of the few doesn't fall on the shoulders of the majority of citizens who are perfectly integrated in Italy," he stated.Furthermore, Salvini underscored that Italy and Romania will strengthen the collaboration between law enforcements."We decided to meet with our fellow ministers of Justice in order to strengthen the collaboration in terms of escorting inmates to their native countries," the Italian Interior Minister stated.Salvini added that he invited Carmen Dan to Rome to prepare a Romanian-Italian proposal tackling emigration and security during Romanian Presidency of the EU Council."In terms of the European topic, I underscored that from my point of view and that of the Italian Government, the European Union cannot intervene with votes and threats in order to block the choices of some Parliaments and Governments," Salvini highlighted. He also talked about a possible meeting between the heads of the Romanian and Italian Executives."I will personally make sure that a meeting between the Italian and the Romania Prime Ministers take place. Fast, but especially concrete meetings," he pointed out.In respect to the relation that his country has with the European leaders in Brussels, Salvini mentioned that Italy wants a change of the governance rules at the EU level."We don't intend to leave Eurozone or the European Union. We intend to change the governance rules in Brussels. As I was talking to my Romanian colleagues, they are damaging Romania and Italy. I want a Europe that does little, but good things, not one that manages everything, but doesn't do anything," he pointed out.The Italian official also talked about the assessment of the European Commission on the budget draft of the Italian Government."It's not a fight of Italy with Europe. There are issues which someone from Europe has with Italy, Hungary, Romania, Poland, Austria. The Italian budget has 15 billion euro allocated to investments, it will help youngsters. We won't cut any euro from the budget. We will respond kindly to all letters. I am available to go and meet, even tomorrow, with the President of the European Commission, in order to explain him how Italy will grow with this budget, but nobody will cut an euro out of the Italians' money," Salvini pointed out.In respect to the illegal immigration, Salvini stated that "a law against exploitation" is needed."There are five million legally settled foreign citizens in Italy. They are welcomed (...). The problem which I am struggling with everyday is the tens of thousands of clandestine people who enter illegally, delinquents," he added. In his view, "too much emigration leads to exploitation, especially in the extra-European countries."Moreover, he also tackled the exchanges of views which he had with the Romanian citizens of Italy. "The Romanians working in Italy tell me that the Italian justice is too soft, (...) because in Romania, whoever makes a mistake pays more. From this point of view, we have to learn," Salvini stated.

AGERPRES