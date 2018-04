Judiciary official Olaru: CSM, Judicial Inspectorate, ICCJ, HCCJ signed protocols with intel services

Vice-President of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) Codrut Olaru said on Wednesday that CSM and the Judicial Inspectorate, as well as the Supreme Court (ICCJ) and the Attorney General's Office all signed protocols with intelligence services, while the other entities in the judiciary did not. "We have received correspondence with entities in the judicial system as follows: the Prosecutor's Office with the Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation and Justice, the Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation, the Judicial Inspectorate, and it should be remembered that such a protocol was concluded at the CSM level, a protocol that was denounced by the former CSM management in 2017 at the request of all the members of the CSM (...) As a consequence, all the other entities in the judiciary, be it the National School of Court Clerks, to the National Institute of the Magistrates, the other courts and prosecutor's offices at the level of courts of appeal, tribunals and courthouses, for the period 2005-2018, did not conclude such protocols," Olaru told a CSM plenary session.

He pointed out that this centralisation was based on information received at the CSM level, but there are no written protocols attached.

"Consequently, the whole situation only regarded minimal correspondence we had with these organisations. The specific object of these protocols, given that we are talking about classified correspondence, could not be attached to be made public for reasons that are easy to understand, as a result of which all members are asking them to be able, at the level of the security body of CSM, to analyse specific correspondence with those organsiations. I think we should stock to our point of view which we all embraced in the March 20 meeting, insisting on receiving all these protocols; we will carry out the scrutiny thereof with all the CSM members," said Olaru.

Agerpres.