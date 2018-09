JusMin Toader, after meeting with Venice Commission delegation: Talks tackle Criminal Codes amendments

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader on Thursday said he discussed with the Venice Commission delegation about the draft laws for the amendment of the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code.

"Talks were carried out on the draft laws for the amendment of the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code. It is certainly the Justice Ministry's contribution as regards the transposition of the Constitutional Court's decisions - the acceptance decisions, the interpretive decisions - and also for the consolidation of the presumption of innocence and extended powers of confiscation. This is how you know that the draft projects were sent through the Government, were sent in Parliament, Parliament added other legislative solutions as well and now they were adopted. The draft laws are with the Constitutional Court, that will debate them on 17 September," the minister at the seat of the Justice Ministry.He added that he explained to the Venice Commission some of the adopted solutions, and on 16 and 17 October, he will participate, as full member, in this body's plenary session.A delegation of the Venice Commission is in Bucharest, Thursday through Friday, so as to ready an opinion concerning the recent amendments brought to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code by Parliament.The opinion was requested by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.